1 dead, another injured in Ballard shooting, Seattle police say

SEATTLE — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle.
The shooting took place at King Smoke Shop at 7758 15th Ave NW. Seattle police first tweeted about the shooting at around 4:18 p.m.
Seattle Fire Department medics found one victim dead when they arrived at the scene. The other victim, a 38-year-old man, is in serious condition and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Police say a potential suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
