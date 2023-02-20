x
1 dead, another injured in Ballard shooting, Seattle police say

One person was dead when Seattle Fire Department medics arrived on the scene. Another is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center.

SEATTLE — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle. 

The shooting took place at King Smoke Shop at 7758 15th Ave NW. Seattle police first tweeted about the shooting at around 4:18 p.m.

Seattle Fire Department medics found one victim dead when they arrived at the scene. The other victim, a 38-year-old man, is in serious condition and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police say a potential suspect is in custody. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

