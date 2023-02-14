Lacey man arrested, accused of 1990 Wisconsin murder

Larnell Washington, a father and former barber is headed to Milwaukee to face a murder charge.

LACEY, Wash. — DNA samples link a Lacey man to a 1990 murder in Milwaukee, Wis., according to detectives.

Lacey police arrested Larnell Washington, a 52-year-old, after being contacted by detectives with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Monday Thurston County charged Washington with being a fugitive of justice, and Washington will not fight extradition to be transported back to Milwaukee to face the murder charge, according to a spokesperson for the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office.

Washington has a young son and owned the Top Notch Lounge barbershop in Lacey, according to Scott Kampen, who owns a business next door to that barbershop.

Kampen said Washington’s business closed last year, but he remained in touch with Washington and considered him a friend.

“Helped him out whenever I could and he’d help me out,” said Kampen, “It’s a real shock to me to find there are charges from his past like that.”

According to court documents, DNA samples found on the murder victim’s body identified Washington and another man, Ronald Brelove.

The victim was shot, killed and left in a driveway, according to court documents.