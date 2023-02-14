Burien police shoot man who ran into traffic and said he had a firearm

The man was transported to the hospital, and no officers were injured in the incident.

BURIEN, Wash. — Burien police officers shot a man who ran into traffic and said he had a firearm on Tuesday morning, the Burien Police Department (BPD) confirmed in a social media post.

At 10:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to South 160th Street and 1st Avenue South for a report of a man running into traffic.

The responding officers encountered a man in traffic who said he had a firearm, according to BPD.

Nonlethal tactics were attempted to get the man out of traffic but were unsuccessful. Shots were fired, and the man was transported to the hospital. No immediate information was available on the condition of the man.

No officers were injured and the Valley Investigative Team is on scene.