1 suspect arrested, another on the run after armed robbery ends in collision in Seattle

SEATTLE — Police said a suspect was arrested, while another remains on the run after an armed robbery ended in a collision in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood late Sunday night.

The Seattle Police Department said victims reported that two males stole from them and shot a round before leaving in a vehicle near Volunteer Park.

Officers arrived at 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of 15th Avenue South and found five people, who reported their items were stolen by two males in a gray pick-up truck.

The witnesses told police that the suspects approached the group while they were at the Water Tower Observation Deck. One of the suspects demanded the victims hand over their belongings and then assaulted a man in the group, according to witnesses. The other male suspect grabbed a handgun and fired a round into the ceiling, police said.

Investigators said the 32-year-old male victim was punched in the face multiple times and kicked by one of the suspects. He has non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the other victims did not report any injuries.

Officers found the suspects' vehicle later Sunday night. Before officers could detain the suspects, the vehicle crashed into a moving car and a parked car on the street. The collision caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof, along with damaging several other parked cars.

At that point, police said the suspects ran from the overturned vehicle. One of the suspects was caught, while the other escaped officers at the scene. A K9 did not find the second armed robbery suspect.

Investigators found a handgun and stolen items, including keys, wallets, IDs and debit cards.