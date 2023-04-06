3 arrested in shooting death of teen near Tacoma Community College

Two teens and an adult were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Larry Marshall III.

TACOMA, Wash. — Two teens and an adult were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Larry Marshall III near Tacoma Community College on March 29.

On April 5, a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male were arrested in Tacoma and a 28-year-old male was taken into custody in Portland, Oregon with assistance from U.S. marshals. All three were booked for first-degree murder.

Just after 1 p.m. on March 29, South Sound 911 received multiple reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of South Mildred Street. Officers started life-saving measures on Marshall III but Tacoma Fire declared him dead at the scene.

Officers found a total of 33 shell casings at the scene.

Surveillance video footage obtained by officers shows a Dodge Charger pull into a parking lot prior to the shooting. Marshall III can be seen walking down the sidewalk on South Mildred Street, before walking out of view. Both teenage suspects can be seen getting out of the vehicle and moving quickly in the direction of the victim. As soon as they are out of view gunshots can be heard, according to probable cause documents.

The two suspects return to the vehicle - guns can be seen in their hands - and the vehicle drives away.

Detectives were able to identify the driver after doing a DOL search of the Charger's license plate, learning it was rented through Enterprise Rental Car. They later found the vehicle at the driver's last known address at an apartment complex on South Pine Street in Tacoma.

Detectives found footage from the complex showing three people arriving in the vehicle shortly after the shooting. The three were identified as those at the scene of the shooting.

The 28-year-old canceled his cellphone account about two hours after the shooting. However, detectives obtained a warrant and were able to track the new phone number issued to him. It pinged in Portland, Oregon in early April.

On a Gofundme page set up to support Marshall's family, a relative of the family remembered him as "smart, funny, charismatic, and an amazing athlete."

"Our family is devastated and our lives will never be the same without our baby boy," the statement reads.

There have been at least 10 homicides in Tacoma this year, with five of those being victims under the age of 18.