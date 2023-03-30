Neighbors relieved after crime 'hotspot' in Tacoma neighborhood shut down

A monthslong investigation found the home was a hotspot for drive-by shootings and stolen vehicles.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — A home considered to be a hotspot for crime in Tacoma shut down after a five-month-long, multi-agency investigation.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, Tacoma Police Department’s Community Policing Unit, and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s Civil Unit boarded up the property on the 300 block of S. 90th St Ct in Tacoma last week.

The home has been a hotspot for drive-by shootings and stolen vehicles. People who live nearby are starting to feel some relief.

“They got it done, I’m so happy,” said Raymond Fletcher, who lived next door.

Fletcher got back some peace of mind after authorities shut the place down on March 22.

Fletcher said issues started in August with people showing up at all hours of the night with stolen vehicles showing up too.

Investigators said since Oct. 1, 2022, there were 37 calls for service, 10 stolen cars recovered, and three drive-by shootings.

Fletcher said a bullet from a shooting in December went through his headboard while he and his wife were asleep.

“It changed us because we couldn't sleep in that room anymore so we moved downstairs and we were there for months just in that room,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said everyone in the community made numerous complaints about the activity at the home.

“There were kids playing basketball, riding their bikes and all that changed when they were here," Fletcher said. "People just didn't want to come out."

“We've had issues throughout the county with this one residence,” said Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Moss said a suspect found in a stolen vehicle that led deputies on a chase on March 14 is reportedly associated with the home and now facing numerous charges.

Moss said despite multiple complaints, the process of shutting a place down takes time.

“I know people want things done right away and unfortunately we can't go off of one incident," Moss said. "Establishing that there's a problem, establishing there were multiple calls for service and that the calls for service were serious in nature."

Fletcher said now he’ll be able to rest easy.