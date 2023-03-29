Marijuana business owners out thousands of dollars preparing for, dealing with smash and grabs

On Tuesday, a group of people in two cars pulled up to House of Cannabis in Tacoma. They broke the glass of one of the front doors costing the owners $1,500.

TACOMA, Wash. — An owner of Tacoma's House of Cannabis said a failed break-in early Tuesday is another example of the costly crimes marijuana shops have to deal with.

Kevin Heiderich posted a video that shows a group of people pull up in two cars outside his Tacoma business. After a few false starts, the group, wearing masks, started throwing rocks at the front door.

The attempted burglary was quickly foiled - the glass broke, but the doors have steel bars welded to them.

"One of my business partners is a retired Marine. I am a Navy Veteran. We take security very, very seriously and we've been well prepped," he said.

It's going to cost $1,500 to repair the front door glass at House of Cannabis. Heiderich said that money adds up. He estimated that, over the last six years, he's spent $20,000 repairing doors and windows from people trying to break in.

Despite all the safety measures, Heiderich said businesses like his are still vulnerable.

"These businesses are vulnerable. We are not protected in the same way with property insurance," he said. "There's no tax write off for these damages. All the damages that was done, I'll have to pay the IRS as profit. I'll have to pay taxes on the $1,500 I'll spend fixing the the front door."

Because marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, Heiderich said it's difficult for for dispensaries to get property insurance. It's a complicated and expensive process compared to insuring any other business. He would like to see the federal government remove marijuana off the listed of Schedule I substances so they can get the same protections as other businesses.

"We are disallowed from taking many tax write offs that normal businesses take in the conjunction of business. Marketing, advertising, damage of business, lost product, damage from fire, flooding, etc. even labor ... are taxable as profit," Heiderich said.