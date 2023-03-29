Teen killed near Tacoma Community College, lockdown lifted

The shooting occurred near South Mildred Street.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 16-year-old male was shot and killed near Tacoma Community College Wednesday afternoon.

Tacoma Community College was placed on lockdown for about two hours as a precaution.

People were asked to avoid the area and those on campus were told to stay away from windows. There was no immediate threat to those on campus, according to community college spokesperson Tamyra Howser.

The lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m.

At 1:13 p.m., police officers responded to reports of a male shot in the 1400 block of South Mildred Street. First responders declared the person dead at the scene, according to Tacoma police.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. There is no known motive.

No suspect information has been released.

The homicide is the 10th of the year in Tacoma. Of those, five of the victims were under the age of 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

