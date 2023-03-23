Tacoma police seek help identifying suspect in violent sexual assault, robbery

According to police, a man attacked a woman right outside her home just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are asking the community for any information about a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery and sexual assault on Wednesday.

The attack happened just before 6 a.m. on the sidewalk near South 9th Street and Martin Luther King Jr Way. An adult woman left her home and was walking to her car to drive to work and was attacked by an unknown man.

According to police, he hit her over the head with the handgun he was holding, sexually assaulted her and tried to strangle her.

The victim screamed for help and was able to get the attention of strangers, who shouted at the suspect to get off the female. The suspect released the victim, who fled in her vehicle and contacted the police.

Police say the suspect left the area on foot and took the victim’s cell phone with him.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a thick build. He had dreadlocks with possible orange in them and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and Nike sliders.

Detectives are asking anyone in the community who witnessed this event, might have video surveillance of this incident or the suspect, or has any information, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.