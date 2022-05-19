Sequim traffic stop 'rapidly escalated and became physical' before police shooting

The City of Sequim said the traffic stop "rapidly escalated and became physical" leading to the Sequim police officer firing his gun.

SEQUIM, Wash. — A Sequim police officer and a suspect were injured in a police shooting during a "routine" traffic stop early Thursday morning, according to the Clallam County Sheriff's Department.

According to the sheriff's department, the incident began when a Sequim police officer pulled a vehicle over near W. Washington Street and N. Third Avenue at 4:30 a.m. A Clallam County Sheriff's deputy also responded to the traffic stop.

The City of Sequim said the traffic stop "rapidly escalated and became physical" leading to the Sequim police officer firing his gun.

The Sequim police officer was evaluated at a hospital and released with minor to moderate injuries. The suspect was also evaluated and released to police custody.

The Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the police shooting.

The Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team is a multi-agency team including 10 law enforcement agencies within Kitsap, Mason and Clallam counties.