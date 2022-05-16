Suspect in custody after shooting at Lynnwood gas station

The victim and suspect are believed to have known each other prior to the shooting.

LYNNWOOD, Wash — A shooting suspect hiding behind a home is in custody after a man was injured at a Lynnwood gas station Monday.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office tweeted just after noon that deputies were investigating a shooting at a gas station in the 1500 block of 164th St SW. Responding deputies found an adult man who was injured.

K-9 Knox and his handler found the suspect hiding behind a home shortly after the shooting took place.

Investigators said the suspect fled from a vehicle on foot after the shooting. Deputies set up a containment area and searched for the suspect near 128th and 3rd Ave before locating him.

The victim and suspect are believed to have known each other prior to the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

