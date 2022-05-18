Bones found in Bellevue wetland area are 'likely' human

A city employee was working in the 500 block of 150th Place NE when they discovered the bones, according to Bellevue police.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A City of Bellevue parks employee discovered what are "likely" human bones while doing maintenance in a wetland area Wednesday morning.

The employee was working in the 500 block of 150th Place NE when they discovered the bones, according to Joe Nault, captain Bellevue Police Department's investigation unit.

A state anthropologist reviewed photos of the bones and said they are likely human.

The bones appear to have been there for several years, according to Nault.

Detectives remain at the scene and are waiting for a medical examiner and anthropologist.

Nault said detectives are in the "early stages of figuring out how [the bones] came to be here." Detectives will review missing persons cases throughout the region to see if any would fit within the timeframe of how long the bones have been in the area.

Bellevue police said people should expect a "lengthy" police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.