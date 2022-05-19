9-year-old airlifted to hospital after allegedly being shot by younger brother

The 8-year-old was handling a handgun in the apartment when it went off, striking his 9-year-old brother, according to Federal Way police.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 9-year-old was shot by his 8-year-old brother Thursday morning in Federal Way, the Federal Way Police Department reports.

Federal Way police said the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. at a multi-family housing complex in the 1200 block of South 336th Street.

The 8-year-old was handling a handgun in the apartment when it went off, striking his 9-year-old brother, according to police.

Federal Way police, along with fire and medic personnel, responded to the scene and began giving medical aid.

The 9-year-old was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. Harborview Medical Center said that the child is in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Detectives with the Federal Way Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section are assisting with the investigation.

No other details have been shared.

