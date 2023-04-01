Suspect in hit-and-run that killed Seattle cyclist was driving twice the speed limit, police say

Robert Mason was killed in July while biking home from his job in West Seattle.

SEATTLE — A man has been charged in connection with the July hit-and-run death of a 63-year-old bicyclist near the West Seattle Bridge.

Mohamed Yusuf, 20, was charged Dec. 27 with vehicular homicide and hit and run-felony after he allegedly killed Robert Mason while he was riding home from his job in West Seattle.

According to charging documents, Mason was riding an electric bicycle and wearing a yellow safety vest as he traveled eastbound on South Spokane Street. Yusuf, who was traveling at a speed over twice the posted limit, hit Mason as he was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection of South Spokane Street and 11th Avenue SW.

Mason was killed instantly, and after initially braking, Yusuf allegedly accelerated away from the scene. Surveillance video from a King County Metro Coach helped police identify the make and model of the vehicle, which eventually was matched to a 2017-18 Hyundai Elantra registered to Yusuf.

After seizing his vehicle, search warrants were obtained for Yusuf's phone and Snapchat account. Police found messages in which Yusuf stated he did a hit-and-run and searches in which Yusuf sought out news articles and blog postings about the incident.

A ghost bike was hung at the scene in the aftermath, and a memorial vigil ride was held by members of the community.