'Still in disbelief': Wife of victim in fatal hit-and-run calls on driver to take responsibility

Robb Mason was leaving West Seattle on his way home from work when he was hit and killed by a person driving a sedan. The car then took off eastbound.

SEATTLE — It's been nearly two weeks since 63-year-old Robb Mason was killed in a hit-and-run near Seattle's Spokane Bridge. Police are still searching for the person who took off in a sedan and the victim's wife is waiting for someone to be held accountable.

"Knowing that this person is still out there in the community is devastating," said Robb Mason's wife, Claudia Mason.

A ghost bike now hangs above the intersection where the crime happened at Southwest Spokane Street and Klickitat Avenue. Robb Mason was leaving West Seattle on his way home from work when he was hit and killed by a person driving a sedan. The car then took off eastbound.

The Seattle Fire Department attempted life-saving efforts on Robb Mason, but they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Wednesday afternoon, Seattle police said there were no updates on the case.

"Still in disbelief. My life is over as I knew it and I have to try and cobble something together," said Claudia Mason.

Robb and Claudia Mason were married for more than 18 years. He worked as a massage therapist. His wife said he loved fitness and said his smile was as contagious as his personality.

"He was really a loving man. He just loved life. He loved people. He loved me," said Claudia Mason, "He was just an attractive personality and I'm going to miss every little bit of him."

Claudia Mason is hoping anyone with information will come forward to help authorities solve Robb Mason's case. Seattle police encourage people with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

"A lot can be forgiven if people take responsibility and accountability for their actions, but when they commit crimes and they do not even acknowledge them, that's as bad as it gets," said Claudia Mason.