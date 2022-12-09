Hit-and-run suspect accused of killing Everett man shoveling snow along SR 99 in custody

A suspect has been taken into custody for vehicular homicide after he allegedly struck a man who was shoveling snow along State Route 99 in Everett on Dec. 3.

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man has been taken into custody for vehicular homicide after he allegedly struck a man who was shoveling snow along State Route 99 in Everett and fled the scene on Dec. 3.

The Washington State Patrol said the man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for felony hit-and-run, vehicular homicide and first-degree murder on Thursday.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the suspect allegedly struck Glenn Starks, 50, an employee at Kirkland RV, while he was shoveling snow on the sidewalk outside the business.

According to court documents, Starks' body was vaulted into the air by the suspect's car and found more than an hour after the crash under an RV. The suspect's car struck three RVs before coming to a rest at the Manor Way intersection.

Washington State Patrol said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect through the vehicle left at the scene, according to court documents.