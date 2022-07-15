Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Lower Spokane Street Bridge

All lanes of Spokane Street are blocked while detectives investigate.

SEATTLE — A bicyclist died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver near the Lower Spokane Street Bridge Friday evening.

The Seattle Fire Department confirmed they attempted life-saving efforts on the 63-year-old male but they were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes of SW Spokane Street, east of the Lower Spokane Bridge are blocked while detectives investigate, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The crash is near SW Spokane Street and SW Klickitat Avenue. The Spokane Street Bridge is closed as detectives process the scene, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.