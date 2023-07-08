Lakewood police looking for 'armed and dangerous' armed robbery suspects

Police say the group is responsible for at least 5 convenience store robberies.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is hunting for a group of "armed and dangerous" suspects accused of at least 5 armed robberies over the weekend.

Surveillance camera images of the accused suspects were included in a social media post Sunday night from Lakewood police, who say the group hit at least 5 convenience stores over a 24-hour period.

The suspects are described as young adults, ranging from 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-10 with slim builds. The suspects allegedly are carrying a semi-automatic pistol and a knife.

Police say the suspects are driving a stolen dark-blue KIA vehicle.

24-hour convenience stores have become frequent targets of armed robbers in recent months across western Washington, with groups of suspects often targeting a number of locations in a short time frame.

In July, a customer at a Lynnwood 7-Eleven was shot in the leg trying to intervene as a group of suspects exited following an armed robbery.

In June, three teens robbed a 7-Eleven in South Hill at gunpoint and then tried to flee on foot when eventually confronted by officers.

Five days after those suspects were apprehended, three more convenience stores were hit, including one in Burien where a suspect fired a shot at a clerk.

Back in May, 7-Eleven owners spoke to KING 5 about how the recent rash of brazen armed robberies at its locations has impacted business.

"It's been so rapidly rising that it has been kind of getting out of control," said Chander Shekher, president of the 7-Eleven Franchisee Owners' Association of the Northwest.

Shekher said not only is it harder to retain employees with so many armed robberies, but attracting customers to the stores overnight is also becoming increasingly difficult.

"People are scared to come to convenience store at night because they are not sure if criminal activity like robbery etc. are taking place there or not," he told KING 5.