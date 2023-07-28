3 Bothell businesses rammed by a vehicle in overnight burglaries

Bothell PD says 4 adult suspects were involved and fled the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOTHELL, Wash. — Three Bothell businesses were targeted by burglars overnight, who rammed their vehicle into the entrance before stealing from inside, the Bothell Police Department (BPD) said Friday morning.

BPD says the first business, a Chevron station at 11611 NE 195th Street, was hit at 2:45 a.m. Friday. In the same parking lot, a Subway location at 11511 NE 195th Street was also rammed shortly after.

Around 3:48 a.m., another Chevron station at 18725 Bothell Way NE was rammed and burglarized. Bothell PD says evidence indicates four men with masks in a bright red Dodge truck were responsible for all three of the robberies.

Bothell police said other departments have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

This continues a recent trend of overnight attacks on convenience stores around western Washington, oftentimes on Thursday nights into early Friday mornings.

In June, three teens robbed a 7-Eleven in South Hill at gunpoint and then tried to flee on foot when eventually confronted by officers.

Five days after those suspects were apprehended, three more convenience stores were hit, including one in Burien where a suspect fired a shot at a clerk.