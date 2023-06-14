Armed suspects shoot at clerk in string of armed robberies around King County

At least three convenience stores were targeted overnight in western Washington.

BURIEN, Wash. — Multiple convenience stores were targeted early Wednesday morning in King County by armed robberies, including in Burien where a suspect shot at a clerk.

Around 1:30 a.m., the King County Sheriff's Office confirms that the White Center Mini Mart on Southwest Roxbury Street was robbed at gunpoint by three men who then fled in a white sedan.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a 7-Eleven location in Des Moines was robbed by two suspects with guns and masks. There was no confirmation that the Des Moines robbery was connected to the White Center incident.

Around 4 a.m., a Speedway gas station in Burien was targeted by four men. The clerk at the location told KING 5 that the suspects shot at him after he initially didn't open the cash register. Similar to the White Center robbery, multiple suspects fled in a white sedan from the scene.

KING 5 is still working to confirm whether all the early-morning incidents are connected, but this continues what has become a trend of overnight attacks on convenience stores and gas stations around western Washington.