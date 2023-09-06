Man charged in armed robbery at South Hill 7-Eleven

Deputies believe the four people who are accused of robbing the convenience store were involved in a string of robberies in Auburn, Kent and Tacoma.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — A man who is accused of robbing a 7-Eleven in South Hill at gunpoint with three others was charged Monday.

Reuben Anthony Charity, 18, is charged with first-degree robbery. He was expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors asked for a 72-hour hold for the three other people arrested – two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl. They will not be arraigned Monday.

The suspects are believed to be involved in a string of robberies, according to probable cause documents. Deputies watched surveillance video of robberies in Auburn, Kent and Tacoma, and all of the suspects were wearing identical clothing.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Meridian Avenue East in South Hill on June 9 at 5:30 a.m. Employees told deputies that three suspects rushed into the store. One of them pointed a gun at the employee and climbed over the counter to empty the cash drawer. The two others helped.

The suspects ran out of the store with $91 and a food item.

Deputies arrested the three younger suspects after spotting the vehicle they used in the robbery. The suspects tried to access a different car and fled on foot before they were captured, deputies said.

Charity was arrested after deputies spotted him walking near State Route 161 and Ohop Creek. Charity was wearing the same clothing as one of the robbery suspects on surveillance footage, according to probable cause documents.

While speaking with law enforcement, deputies said Charity admitted it was him on the surveillance tape.

Deputies haven’t found the gun involved in the robbery.