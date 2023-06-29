Semi-truck driver killed in crash along southbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 are reopened after fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a car closed two right lanes near Tacoma, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Thursday morning.
A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper confirmed that the collision occurred on the on-ramp from Berkeley Avenue to southbound I-5. In addition to the two right lanes being closed, the Berkeley ramps and exits are blocked off while first responders clear the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck was killed in the collision, the WSP confirmed.
"Expect this to be an extended incident. After the police investigation, we'll have the complicated task of removing the semi-truck," WSDOT Tacoma said in a tweet on Thursday morning.
The WSDOT shared a video of the backup beginning to form on the southbound lanes of I-5. A fuel spill was identified following the collision. Firefighters are at the scene managing the spill according to the WSDOT.
The crash occurred near Joint Base Lewis-McChord and closed the Madigan Gate, one of the main access points for the facility.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.