I-5 SB reopens fully after emergency expansion joint repair blocks multiple lanes

The roadway reopened just after 12 p.m., but the backup reached 5 miles at one point.

SEATTLE — An emergency expansion joint repair on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle causied miles-long traffic backups on Tuesday morning before being cleared just after 12 p.m.

The two right lanes of SB I-5 just south of South Spokane Street were blocked due to the emergency repairs as well as an earlier collision near Corson Street, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said in a tweet.

WSDOT shared an update on social media just after 11 a.m. that there was a 5-mile backup built up due to the repairs.