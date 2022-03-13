x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tacoma early Sunday

The Tacoma Police Department said the investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured and a woman dead in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma police officers responded to the 3800 block of E. Howe Street just before 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a woman inside and a man nearby who had been shot, Tacoma police said.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand

The woman died at the scene and the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Tacoma police said the man improved to serious but stable condition.

The Tacoma Police Department said the investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting in Tacoma