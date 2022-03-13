1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tacoma early Sunday

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured and a woman dead in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
Tacoma police officers responded to the 3800 block of E. Howe Street just before 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Responding officers found a woman inside and a man nearby who had been shot, Tacoma police said.
The woman died at the scene and the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Tacoma police said the man improved to serious but stable condition.
The Tacoma Police Department said the investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.