SeaTac shooting victim found in car with several gunshot wounds

The King County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a Subway near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

SEATAC, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting victim was found in a car in SeaTac overnight Friday.

The King County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a Subway on International Boulevard, near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The victim was found in a car with several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.