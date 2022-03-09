Suspects connected to at least 24 armed robberies throughout Pierce County arrested

The suspects are believed to be responsible for more than 24 armed robberies throughout Gig Harbor, Tacoma, Spanaway and Graham.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two men were arrested this week in connection to more than 20 armed robberies throughout four cities, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday.

The suspects, a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, are believed to be responsible for more than 24 armed robberies throughout Gig Harbor, Tacoma, Spanaway and Graham, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The sheriff's department said the robberies occurred over a six-month period.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department detectives believe the two men targeted restaurants and retail businesses, sometimes robbing the same businesses multiple times.

The 28-year-old suspect has been charged with six counts of first-degree robbery. He was arraigned Wednesday and his bail was set at $500,000.

The 30-year-old suspect was charged with 10 counts of first-degree robbery. He has yet to be arraigned.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are continuing to work on whether or not the two men are connected to additional robberies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.