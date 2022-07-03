Gas thefts increasing as prices continue rising in western Washington

Gas prices hit an average of $4.79 Wednesday in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area and an average of $4.63 statewide, according to AAA.

EVERETT, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on Seattle residents reacting to rising gas prices originally aired March 7, 2022.

The Everett Police Department is warning residents of an increase in gas theft as gas prices continue rising in western Washington and across the country.

Some gas thieves are using rubber hoses to siphon the fuel out while others are using power tools to drill holes in gas tanks, Everett police said Tuesday.

The Everett Police Department is advising residents to park their vehicles in well-lit areas or in garages to deter thieves.

Other communities in western Washington are also reporting gas theft.

The Lacey Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect connected to siphoning gas out of a vehicle Monday.

🚨We need your help again, Lacey! Do you know this person? 🚨 He's been seen syphoning gas out of a vehicle, and with gas prices these days, that's especially #NotCool! ⛽️ 😠🚓 #IDMe #PleaseHelp #LaceyUnited #LaceyPD pic.twitter.com/qOuiyzqt6D — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) March 9, 2022

The suspect was seen siphoning gas out of a minivan on surveillance video at the Lacey Veterans Service HUB, according to the Lacey Police Department.

Gas prices hit an average of $4.79 Wednesday in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area and an average of $4.63 statewide, according to AAA. Nationally, a gallon of gas costs about $4.25 Wednesday according to data from AAA, the highest it's been since 2014, as the country was pulling out of the 2008 recession.

The surge in price is being spurred on partially by high demand as the country begins to return to normal after the omicron surge of COVID-19, global oil instability thanks to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and renewed worries about domestic production after President Joe Biden announced a total ban on Russian energy imports as punishment for the invasion.