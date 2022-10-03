Pot shop in West Seattle robbed at gun point

The incident is the latest in a string of recent pot shop robberies in Washington. A bill increasing penalties for robbing pot shops failed to pass the legislature.

SEATTLE — A pot shop in West Seattle was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening, according to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Officers received a call about two or three armed suspects robbing the West Seattle Marijuana Store on Meyers Way at around 5:38 p.m. Friday. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a car. It's not clear how much the suspects took from the store, or whether they stole cash and/or merchandise.

The incident is the latest in a string of armed robberies of marijuana stores around western Washington. An industry watchdog said last month that pot shops have been attacked more than 30 times since February.

Pot shops deal mostly in cash due to federal baking regulations, making stores especially vulnerable to getting robbed.

A bill increasing penalties for robbing a pot shop failed to pass the legislature during the 2022 session.

Pot shop owners and employees have repeatedly called on the state to do more to curb robberies.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board said it is communicating safety tips with retailers, like making frequent cash deposits so there isn't much cash available in-store and posting signs explaining staff don't have access to large amounts of cash.

However, in a previous interview, Tom Bout, the founder of the Cannabis Professionals Network, said that is not enough.