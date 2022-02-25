Armed robbery suspect shot and killed by Tacoma police

An armed robbery suspect died at the hospital after being shot by police in Tacoma Thursday night.

TACOMA, Wash. — An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by police in Tacoma Thursday night.

According to Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the incident started around 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Tacoma Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun at the Marriott Hotel located on the 1500 block of Commerce St.

Moss said officers spoke to witnesses and the victim when they arrived and began searching for the suspect with a K9 officer after they had probable cause to arrest the man for armed robbery. The suspect was tracked to an area on Dock Street near the 11th Street bridge, Moss said.

Officers radioed at 11:21 p.m. and said they had located the suspect and had him at gunpoint, but the suspect “was refusing to show his hands.” Moss said officers radioed shots had been fired one minute later at 11:22 p.m.

Officers gave the suspect first aid until the Tacoma Fire Department arrived, and he was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Moss.

Investigators said a firearm was recovered from the scene. No officers were injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.