'Armed and dangerous' homicide suspect on the run after shooting in Grays Harbor county

MOCLIPS, Wash. — The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office is searching for a homicide suspect that is believed to be "armed and dangerous."

Deputies from the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office were called just before 1:45 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting along the 100 block of Otis Avenue in Moclips.

Officials said a 59-year-old male was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when deputies arrived. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the man died, according to a release from the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined Rufas Phelps, 62, as the suspect in the homicide after interviewing neighbors and witnesses. Authorities said an argument started over a property dispute and ended with a fatal shooting. Phelps fled the area and has not been seen since.

Deputies finished searching the area early Tuesday morning as the search enters its second day.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office believes the 62-year-old suspect is "armed and dangerous" and the public is not advised to approach Phelps. Instead, the department asked for the public to call 911 if they know of Phelps' location.

Investigators are following leads on the homicide case at sodetectives@grayshabor.us.

