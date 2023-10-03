Police arrest suspect linked to 2019 cold case involving death of 6-month-old

The man was arrested by the Tacoma Police Department on March 9 and booked into King County Jail.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A man was arrested in Tacoma for his suspected involvement in the 2019 death of a 6-month-old in North Bend.

Probable cause was established to arrest the man and book him into King County Jail. The case remains under investigation as detectives and the prosecutor's office finalize the details of the case.

KING 5 is not naming the suspect because he has not been officially charged.

On March 5, 2019, Snoqualmie police officers responded to an urgent care facility in North Bend regarding an unresponsive infant. CPR was performed and the baby was sent to Seattle Children's for further care, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department.

The child was declared brain dead by physicians and died on March 9.

According to the King County Medical Examiner's report, the baby died of "... inflicted injury of the head and neck." The manner of death was ruled a homicide.