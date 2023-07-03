Community mourns the death of 17-year-old Rainier High School senior

A city in Thurston County is mourning the death of a 17-year-old high school cheerleader who was killed in a car accident over the weekend.

RAINIER, Wash. — Graduation is only months away for Rainier High School students.

“It changed everything for me. We were going to be dormmates, we put in the application and figured it out and already started buying stuff,” said senior Gabrielle Green.

Instead of celebrating, Alisha Adamski, Mia Jariutta and Gabrielle Green are planning a vigil for their friend Jessie Uch.

“I feel like a zombie walking through the halls. I keep waiting for her to come in and walk into the classes I have with her,” said Mia.

Jessie, 17, was killed on Saturday around 5:45 p.m. after the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says the 18-year-old male she was driving swerved into the oncoming lane and was hit head on. The man is accused of driving under the influence and faces vehicular homicide and assault charges.

“She was always smiling and always really kindhearted, bubbly and down to earth," said Mia.

Her friends said they are focused on remembering the fun-loving life Jessie lived.

“Anytime anybody needed help, she was like, I’ve got you and she had a sassy attitude," said Alisha.

“She was a very talented cheerleader, very talented,” said Jessie’s cheer coach, Mariah Frost.

Frost said Jessie's talent blossomed during her senior year.

“She was nominated to try out for all-American, which most cheerleaders don’t try out for because it’s so hard. She tried out and got in.”

She won prestigious awards and was a leader for the squad.

“These girls have cheered with Jessie for years, so this is really heavy on their hearts,” said Mariah.

Jessie was planning to attend college with her best friends.

“She was going to major in business, and she was going to try out for the Eastern Washington cheerleading team,” said Gabrielle.

“I was so sure she was going to make it, she was so talented and so excited. I know there was a time not that long ago where she wasn’t even sure she was going to go to college. So to see her this excited about it, I’m glad I had that chance,” said Mariah.

While it will never be the same, they will ensure Jessie’s name continues to live on.

“The most we can really do at this point is remember who she was and what she did for us," said Alisha.