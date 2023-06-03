Teen charged in deadly Lake Stevens motorcycle crash pleads not guilty

Anthony Palko was riding his motorcycle on 84th Street near 123rd Avenue NE when he was hit and killed.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — The 17-year-old accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in Lake Stevens pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide on Monday.

The teen is being released on personal recognizance but must remain in Washington, live with their parents and remain on house arrest.

The incident occurred on June 27. Around 10 p.m., Anthony Palko was riding his motorcycle on 84th Street near 123rd Avenue NE when he was hit and killed.

A witness gave KING 5 dashcam video from their car which captured the incident. The video shows a Honda cross the center line on 84th Street and speed by the car with the dash cam. Video shows the driver did not try to get back over and attempted to pass another car before hitting Palko, who was traveling in the opposite direction.

Detectives estimate the 17-year-old was driving 106 miles per hour. The impact of the crash was so severe it took firefighters time to find Palko.

Witnesses previously told KING 5 the road where the accident happened is dangerous.

“It gradually inclines all the way up into an apex and literally Anthony was on one side and the driver on the other and there was no way they could see each other,” Sam Shipley, one of Palko’s friends, previously said.

The teen was charged seven months later.

Because the teen is underage and being charged in juvenile court, KING 5 will not release his name.