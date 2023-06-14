4 teens charged as adults for escaping Echo Glen Children's Center plead not guilty

The four teens were charged in adult court due to their age and conviction history.

Example video title will go here for this video

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Four of the seven teens who escaped Echo Glen Children's Center in Snoqualmie on May 27 made their first court appearance Wednesday.

Jessy James Lee Krikorian, Jr., 16, Timothy G. Hernandez-Ebanks, 17, Jaiquan J. Burnett, 16, and Ramon Pedro Chavez Jr., 16, were charged in adult court due to their age and conviction history. All four were charged with first-degree robbery, escape in the first degree and theft of a motor vehicle. Hernandez-Ebanks and Burnett were also charged with unlawful imprisonment.

The other three were charged in juvenile court - two did not have the criminal history to be eligible for adult court and the other was too young. All three were charged with the crimes listed above.

Krikorian, Hernandez-Ebanks and Chavez all pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and remain in custody. Their next court date is scheduled for July 5.

Echo Glen is a medium-maximum security facility run by the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Prior to their escape on May 27, the teens were seen in surveillance video "clearly interacting with each other" as they planned their escape, according to probable cause documents. Recordings "make it apparent" that the inmates "successfully manipulated" two staff members, who are seen "casually interacting with the inmates," which included hugging several of them.

Around 11 p.m., the remaining staff member, a 36-year-old security guard, in the facility can be seen walking down a hallway where three cells and a bathroom are located. Burnett and another teen are hiding inside the bathroom. The staff member is not seen wearing her radio or distress beacon, according to probable cause documents. As the staff member reaches the end of the hallway, Burnett and the other teen assault her.

Burnett then interacted with the cell release computer.

Burnett and three of the teens eventually dragged the staff member into one of the cells, forced her inside and locked it, according to probable cause documents.

The teens took the staff member's car keys and cell phone and left.

The staff member was locked inside the cell for more than an hour until another member found her during a building check.

Three of the teens who escaped were apprehended in Burien on May 28.

Law enforcement took the other four into custody on May 29 in Clark County.