7 teens at Echo Glen assault staff, escape in stolen vehicle: Authorities

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Seven teens, ages 15-17, assaulted a staff member at Echo Glen Children's Center and escaped overnight, according to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Echo Glen is a medium-maximum security facility run by the Department of Children Youth and Family Services (DCYF).

Three of the teens who escaped have been apprehended. Law enforcement is still searching for the other four. DCYF has been working with law enforcement statewide in the investigation and search efforts.

KCSO deputies responded to Echo Glen just after midnight Sunday after they received a 911 call from the center. Echo Glenn staff reported the teens assaulted one of the staff members, stole a vehicle and fled the area in a white Chevrolet Equinox.

KCSO Major Crimes detectives are investigating. A Juvenile Rehabilitation Critical Incident Response Team comprised of people outside the facility will conduct a review of the incident.

If anyone has information on the location of the juveniles, they are asked to call 911 or the King County Sheriff's non-emergency number at 206-296-3311.

In April, the facility got $8 million for security upgrades that are still being implemented on the grounds, including a perimeter fence as well as systems used for logging 15-minute cell checks.

One of the teens who escaped Sunday also escaped the facility last year with four other teens.

Last year, five teens were charged with robbery and kidnapping after escaping Echo Glen in a similar way. According to court documents, the teens worked together to overpower staff at the children's center and steal the car of a nurse to escape the grounds.

Two of the teens in that case, aged 16 and 17 years old, were charged as adults, according to state law.

Juveniles convicted in adult court, or people convicted of crimes they committed before their 18th birthday, do not face sentencing under adult guidelines, allowing judges to go below the standard sentencing ranges applicable to adults, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

