Man suspected of attempting to kidnap 2 teen girls in Redmond held on $250k bail

The man arrested for attempting to force two teen girls into his car Sunday night appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A suspect accused of attempting to lure two teenage girls into his car at Redmond's Edge Skate Park last weekend was ordered to be held on $250,000 bail.

A judge found probable cause to hold the suspect for commercial sex abuse of a minor, luring and attempted kidnapping at the suspect's first court appearance on Tuesday.

Redmond police said the suspect approached the girls in his car as they were walking to a nearby 7-Eleven on Sunday night. The suspect allegedly asked the girls to get in his car. The girls refused and walked inside the convenience store.

Once the girls left, they noticed the man was still in his car, which was parked in the lot. One of the girls took pictures of the man and his car because he was acting suspiciously.

The girls then walked to the skate park when the suspect allegedly approached both girls on foot and grabbed one of them. Both girls fought back and the suspect fled. He was later spotted walking in the area and arrested.

In court on Tuesday a King County prosecutor said the suspect also offered the girls money to kiss each other and used other tactics to try and get them into his car.

“He is adamantly denying these allegations, he has his side of the story as the court is fully aware,” the suspect's defense attorney told the judge. The attorney argued against probable cause and bail.

Judge Rebecca Robertson found that if released, the suspect would pose a danger to the community.

“I do have extreme concerns for the safety of the public as well as the safety of children,” Robertson said.

That fear is echoed by residents like Poonam B., who lives near the park where the suspect allegedly attempted to kidnap the girls.

“I’m scared with my kids around and I’m scared about myself too,” she said.

Poonam said she heard the sirens from her Redmond apartment Sunday night but didn’t know what had happened.

“It’s scary because I walk at night a lot," she said.

Marcus Brooks moved to Redmond two years ago and has nieces and nephews. He is rethinking his move to the area.