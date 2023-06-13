2 injured in shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

A man and a woman were taken to Harborview Medical Center after being injured in a shooting at Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street.

SEATTLE — Two people were shot in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Seattle police officers from the west precinct responded to Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street at about 11 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to Assistant Chief Tom Mahaffey with the Seattle Police Department.

Police found a man and a woman who were injured just south of the intersection. Officers gave the people first aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived, and then that agency took over aid. The man and woman are both about 30 years old, according to Seattle Fire.

With the help of witnesses, officers found the suspect a short distance away, Mahaffey said. Officers also recovered a firearm.

The man and woman were taken to Harborview Medical Center. The woman was in critical condition, and the man was in stable condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Members of the Seattle Police Department’s crime scene investigation unit are on the scene of the shooting.

Homicide detectives are the lead investigators on the case, Mahaffey said. The investigation is active and ongoing, and Mahaffey said police are still gathering details about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.