Seattle's City Hall Park reopens to public after closure in August 2021

The park closed after years of complaints about public safety at the park.

SEATTLE — A historic downtown Seattle park reopened to the public Tuesday almost two years after it was closed due to crime concerns.

City Hall Park, located on Third Avenue in the Pioneer Square neighborhood, had been closed since August 2021 after years of complaints about public safety.

An event celebrating the reopening was attended by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Superintendent of Seattle Parks and Recreation AP Diaz and other local leaders.

The 1.3-acre park will now regularly have games, food trucks, concerts and art installations, according to a city release. Two park rangers will also be staffed during all open hours.

The park nearly was transferred to King County's control as part of a land swap deal with the City of Seattle, but Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine instead reached a new agreement in October 2022 that would keep City Hall Park under the city's authority.

“After months of continued engagement on this potential land swap, we believe City Hall Park should remain with the City of Seattle,” Harrell said in October 2022. “As we partner with King County and Executive Constantine to continue revitalizing this neighborhood and reviving our Civic Center campus with employees and activity, City Hall Park will play a key role.”

King County Courthouse employees have used security escorts to get to bus stops near City Hall Park.

Some incidents in the area connected to the park include an attempted sexual assault in the courthouse bathroom and a man who was stabbed to death in the park.

"I’m looking forward to the City of Seattle making investments and improvements to this cornerstone of downtown Seattle,” Constantine said. “Making this long-neglected space a safe and enjoyable park for thousands of King County staff, jurors, customers, visitors and residents will help restore and revitalize downtown Seattle. King County appreciates Mayor Harrell's proposal to create a safe and welcoming front yard for our historic courthouse."