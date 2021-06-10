King County seeks to gain control of Seattle's City Hall Park amid crime, homelessness concerns

The King County Council is considering a motion to approve the purchase of City Hall Park in Seattle. The park has been plagued with violence and crime for years.

SEATTLE — King County Council will consider new legislation Wednesday that could result in the county taking ownership of City Hall Park in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles co-sponsored the proposed motion and said King County is better prepared and has the financial resources to address certain safety issues the Seattle Police Department (SPD) has not been able to make a priority.

Kohl-Welles blamed the SPD's staffing shortages and pointed to federal funding to help with homelessness.

The area remains closed and fenced off as crews work to restore the park and make repairs.

More than 70 people living in tents at the park were relocated in August after a man allegedly attempted to rape a woman in the restroom of the King County Superior Courthouse, which is located across the street.

"We've got jurors who are afraid to go into the courthouse," said Kohl-Welles. "We have employees who are afraid to go in there. We have the public who is afraid to go in there to ask us justice."

The proposed motion would request King County Executive Dow Constantine to make an assessment, which would be due early next year, on how to acquire the park. Kohl-Welles said that includes either buying the park from the city of Seattle or doing a land swap.

The motion also asks the executive to reach out to the community and look at crime data to recommend options on what to do with the park.

"Would it be the land be converted to be used for affordable housing? Could it become part of the long-term plans for the future of the whole county civic campus there? It could provide more flexibility in terms of what we do,” said Kohl-Welles.

During the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting, King County Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell said he fully supports the proposed motion.

“It would be a colossal mistake for the city to go forward with reopening the park without considering these important issues that you’ve outlined that you’re asking the executive to consider,” said O’Donnell.

O’Donnell went on to thank the King County Council for the funding approved over the years for security around the courthouse.

“I think we’re at a critical point here in what to do for security and safety around the courthouse going forward,” said O’Donnell. “Hopefully, we’re going to be able to open up and have more jurors come to the courthouse for trials, which, you all know, we have a significant backlog. So, we support this plan, we applaud you taking the lead on this, and we remain committed to helping any way we can in supporting this effort.”