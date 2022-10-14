Seattle nixes land swap deal with King County, will keep City Hall Park

There have been years of complaints about public safety at City Hall Park.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine announced a new agreement Friday morning that will nix a land swap and keep City Hall Park in the city's possession after years of crime concerns.

The new agreement said the City of Seattle will increase activation, add security and make a visible presence in the park, which is right next to the King County Courthouse.

The two parties previously agreed to a land swap for 13 county-owned parcels in exchange for City Hall Park.

Now the City Council is expected to pass Harell's proposed budget, which includes $2.8 million to revitalize City Hall Park.

“After months of continued engagement on this potential land swap, we believe City Hall Park should remain with the City of Seattle,” Harrell said. “As we partner with King County and Executive Constantine to continue revitalizing this neighborhood and reviving our Civic Center campus with employees and activity, City Hall Park will play a key role.”

There have been years of complaints about public safety at City Hall Park.

King County Courthouse employees have used security escorts to get to bus stops.

Some incidents in the area connected to the park include an attempted sexual assault in the courthouse bathroom and a man who was stabbed to death in the park.

"I’m looking forward to the City of Seattle making investments and improvements to this cornerstone of downtown Seattle,” Constantine said. “Making this long-neglected space a safe and enjoyable park for thousands of King County staff, jurors, customers, visitors and residents will help restore and revitalize downtown Seattle. King County appreciates Mayor Harrell's proposal to create a safe and welcoming front yard for our historic courthouse."

Harrell's plan would ensure the cleanup of the fountain at Prefontaine Plac and options to install public restrooms in the park. Officials indicated plans to allow food trucks to stage in the park during weekdays, and partnerships with local businesses to fill storefront spaces in the hopes that it boosts foot traffic and commercial activity.

New moveable and fixed seating areas will be added for residents and workers to enjoy lunch at the park, the city said in a release.

City officials also plan to work with King County Metro Police and Sound Transit Police for a visible safety presence at transit stations and stops.