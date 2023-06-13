3 arrested in connection to 2022 Lynnwood double homicide

One juvenile and two adults were arrested in connection to the shooting that left two teenagers dead in July 2022.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Three people were arrested Tuesday in connection to a 2022 shooting in Lynnwood that left two teenagers dead.

On July 14, 2022, Lynnwood police officers responded to reports of a shooting at Spruce Park at around 9:15 p.m. When they arrived they found 15-year-old Tidus Goodwin-Linville and 16-year-old Jesus Sanchez Jr. with gunshot wounds. They were then taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Both boys were students at Lynnwood High School.

According to the Lynnwood Police Department, one juvenile and two adults, 29 and 24, were arrested. The suspects face charges of first-degree aggravated murder.

"This terrible crime has forever changed the lives of the family, friends and loved ones of these two teenage members of our community, whose lives were senselessly cut short far too soon," said Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson in a release. "This investigation has remained a priority for our detectives and the Snohomish County Prosecutors, who have remained steadfast and unrelenting in their pursuit of those responsible for this heinous act, which has led to the arrest of these three suspects. Our thoughts remain with the family members of these two young men."

In a 2022 interview, the mother of Sanchez, Rosa Camunas, told KING 5 that she was heartbroken over the loss.

“He was a calm kid. Very loving, friendly and had a lot of friends," Camunas said. "Everyone loved him. He was a good kid."

Camunas lost another son to gun violence just three years before. Her 19-year-old son, Raul Cuadros, was shot and killed in Everett in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.