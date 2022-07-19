'An upsetting week': Lynnwood community hurting after teens shot, killed

Family members said 16-year-old Jesus Sanchez, Jr. and 15-year-old Tidus Goodwin-Linville were shot and killed during a drive-by shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Days after two teenagers were shot and killed, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell said her community is hurting.

“Every death is tragic, but when it is a young life full of promise, full of hope, it hits us all very, very hard,” Frizzell said. “Summer is supposed to be a time to enjoy each other’s company, to enjoy time off, and now we have untold young people that are having to deal with this. It effects so many, it has ripple effects.”

Family members said 16-year-old Jesus Sanchez, Jr. and 15-year-old Tidus Goodwin-Linville were shot and killed during a drive-by shooting near Spruce Park. Police are calling the shooting "gang related."

Multiple family members told KING 5 that the city asked them not to gather at the location where they were killed and not to leave flowers for fear of retaliation.

Lynnwood police have not arrested a shooter, though on Monday they announced they’d seized a 1996 Chevy Tahoe believed to have been used in the drive-by.

“It’s been an upsetting week – it’s been a terribly upsetting week to think that two young people lost their lives because of senseless violence,” Frizzell continued.

Both boys were students at Lynnwood High School. In a letter, the principal asked parents and guardians to "be sensitive to any changes in your student’s behavior" as they work through this difficult situation.