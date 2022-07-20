Teens killed in Lynnwood shooting leave behind grieving families

15-year-old Tidus Goodwin-Linville and 16-year-old Jesus Sanchez Jr. were killed in a shooting investigators are calling "gang-related" at Spruce Park in Lynnwood.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Flowers and pictures that briefly stood as a roadside memorial to 16-year-old Jesus Sanchez Jr. are now inside Rosa Camunas’ living room. The city doesn’t want a public memorial for fear of retaliation.

The family is now grieving in private.

15-year-old Tidus Goodwin-Linville and 16-year-old Sanchez Jr. were killed in a shooting investigators are calling "gang-related." The shooting happened Thursday evening near Lynnwood’s Spruce park.

25-year-old Roberto Cuadros is Sanchez’ older brother.

“I mean what’s the point – of all this gun violence just killing and killing,” Cuadros said. “We’re devastated that they’re still out there that they’re still doing harm to other families, we just hope that they get them and they get what they deserve.”

Both teens were Lynnwood High School students and both shot from a moving vehicle. Lynnwood police have yet to arrest an alleged shooter, but did seize a 1996 Chevy Tahoe believed to have been used in the killing.

“I just hope that they catch him and they get justice because a lot of kids out here want to feel safe but can’t because of all the shootings,” Cuadros said.

Mom Rosa Camunas is heartbroken again as this is the second son she’s lost to gun violence. Her 19-year-old son, Raul Cuadros, was shot and killed in Everett in 2019.

“I’m not doing well, but I have to be strong for them but the truth, the truth is it’s something very painful,” Camunas said in Spanish.

Tonight she gives a second child, a mother mourning two sons both shot and killed for a reason no one can justify.

“He was a calm kid. Very loving, friendly had a lot of friends. Everyone loved him. He was a good kid,” Camunas said in Spanish.