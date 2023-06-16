Police investigating homicide at Aurora Avenue hotel

Police Chief Adrian Diaz said part of Seattle's crime issues can be attributed to drugs and gang violence.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Aurora hotel early Friday morning.

The Seattle Police Department was called to the Comfort Inn and North 137th Street and Aurora Avenue North for reports of a shooting just after 4:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim dead near the hotel.

Police have not identified a suspect in this homicide. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police Chief Adrian Diaz was at the scene to discuss the ongoing struggle with crime along Aurora Avenue.

"We know that Aurora has been an area for drug, it has been an area for human trafficking," Diaz said Friday morning. "It has been an area for other types of activity. We know that this is that street."

According to police data, there were 22 homicides in Seattle as of May. There were 52 homicides reported in Seattle in 2022. Diaz said part of the problem can be attributed to drugs and gang violence.

Hours before the deadly Aurora shooting, three people were shot in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. One victim had life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.