1 killed in shooting inside AMC Kent Station 14

The 19-year-old was shot once and pronounced dead at the scene.

KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed inside a Kent movie theater overnight.

A 19-year-old was shot inside the AMC Kent Station 14 just after 12:30 a.m., according to police. Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting and there is no danger to the public.

Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information in this deadly shooting.

A friend of the victim said the teen was shot once in the theater. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.