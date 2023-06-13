x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 killed in shooting inside AMC Kent Station 14

The 19-year-old was shot once and pronounced dead at the scene.

More Videos

KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed inside a Kent movie theater overnight.

A 19-year-old was shot inside the AMC Kent Station 14 just after 12:30 a.m., according to police. Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting and there is no danger to the public.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand

Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information in this deadly shooting.

A friend of the victim said the teen was shot once in the theater. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

WATCHKING 5’s top stories playlist on YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out