The victim was dropped off at Valley Medical Center after the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SKYWAY, Wash. — A person is in the hospital Monday morning after being shot at a 7-Eleven location in Skyway, the King County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The shooting occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 12848 Martin Luther King Jr., and the victim was later dropped off at Valley Medical Center by a private party.

No suspects have been identified or arrested, and no information was available on the condition of the victim.