2 injured in Skyway apartment shooting

SKYWAY, Wash. — Two people were shot at a Skyway apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
The King County Sheriff's Office was called to the Creston Point Apartments at 13400 Martin Luther King Jr Way South for reports of a shooting at about 2:15 a.m. Deputies found two victims at the apartment, including one that was shot in the head. That victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition, while the other victim refused to be sent to the hospital, according to deputies.
Investigators have no suspect information in the shooting and have not made an arrest. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Major Crimes detectives are investigating the double shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
