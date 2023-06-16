Triple shooting in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood under investigation

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Three people were shot overnight in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, sending one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Seattle Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight, and found three people who had suffered gunshot wounds, an SPD spokesperson confirmed to KING 5.

A 20-year-old female victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and had been hit by multiple gunshots. A 58-year-old man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot, and another female who appeared to have been shot refused to be evaluated and left the scene.

"We weren't able to have any kind of contact with her in terms of knowing if she needed medical assistance because she was walking away," an SPD public information officer said at the scene.