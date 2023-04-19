Terry tries MMA with Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson

Demetrious Johnson trains in Woodinville. He takes on his rival Adriano Moraes in ONE Fight Night, May 5. The fight will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

SEATTLE — As a former UW Football player, Terry Hollimon is no stranger to taking hits on the field.

Now he's had a chance to learn how to survive in the ring. The mixed martial arts ring, that is.

Hollimon teamed up with local fighter Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, the One Flyweight Champion of the World, for a lesson in MMA.

Johnson said that MMA training helps with dexterity, flexibility, and disclipline. From punches to kicks to grappling, Johnson gave Hollimon a quick lesson in the basic moves of MMA.

At 5'2" and 135 lbs, Johnson is considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound mixed martial artists in history. He lives in the greater Seattle area and trains in Woodinville.

Johnson was a wrestler in high school. He placed second at the state competition in Washington, which sparked his interest in MMA.

Johnson will take on his rival Adriano Moraes in ONE Fight Night on May 5 at 5 p.m. PT. The fight will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

This is the first U.S. live event for the company. It sold out two months in advance.