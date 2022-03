Terry Hollimon visited the Showare Center in Kent to learn what it takes to be a mascot from the Seattle Thunderbirds' Cool Bird. 🐦 #newdaynw

Ever wondered what it's like to be a mascot?

Our friend Terry Hollimon recently visited the Showare Center in Kent to get a glimpse into the life of a mascot. He spent some time with Cool Bird, the mascot for the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Terry Hollimon is a former running back for the UW Huskies and Co-host of the Barbershop Show.